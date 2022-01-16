Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,170.64 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00902430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

