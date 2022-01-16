AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,707 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 250.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

