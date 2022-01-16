AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

