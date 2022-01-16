AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 111.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Toro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

