AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.