AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 142,979 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,979 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

