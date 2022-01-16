AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

