AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $66,529,278. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

