Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

AIMC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.