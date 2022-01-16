Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

