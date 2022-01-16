Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.