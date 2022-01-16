Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,427.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

