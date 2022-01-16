AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

