Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 278,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,166,720 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

