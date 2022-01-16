American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 5,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,918. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

