AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

