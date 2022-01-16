Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 6,260 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VMware stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

