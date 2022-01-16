Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

