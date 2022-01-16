Analysts Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,773. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,244 shares of company stock worth $196,661 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

