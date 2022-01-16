Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 631,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

