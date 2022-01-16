Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 million and the highest is $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,584. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.