Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.53). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,404 shares of company stock worth $641,581. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

