Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

