Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 million and the highest is $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,918,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,814,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

