Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $308.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $314.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 863,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

