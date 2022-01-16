Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,240. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

