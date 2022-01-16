Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,867,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,136. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

