Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.30 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.