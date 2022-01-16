Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $340.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.10 million and the highest is $347.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 876,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

