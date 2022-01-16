Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.88 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $340.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $347.60 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 876,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

