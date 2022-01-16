Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

