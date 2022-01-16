Analysts Set Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ABSI stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Absci has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

