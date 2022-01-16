Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$7.64

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th.

TSE EDR traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 211,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,223. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$889.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

