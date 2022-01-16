Analysts Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target at $8.81

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 524,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,190. The stock has a market cap of $316.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

