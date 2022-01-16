Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Target Price at $43.85

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.55.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GFL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. 1,120,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

