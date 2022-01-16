Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $26.00

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE MX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 991,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The company has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $836,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.