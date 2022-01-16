Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $26.00

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE MX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 991,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The company has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $836,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
