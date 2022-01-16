Analysts Set Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT at $19.54

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

