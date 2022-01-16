Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $331.47

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.85. 1,376,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,306. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $221.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

