Analyzing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A Wipro 16.25% 20.50% 13.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Wipro 0 4 1 0 2.20

Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 27.39%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wipro is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wipro $8.47 billion 5.55 $1.48 billion $0.29 29.59

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

