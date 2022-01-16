Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AON by 70.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $273.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $202.32 and a one year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.