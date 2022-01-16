APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of APA opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

