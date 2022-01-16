APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

