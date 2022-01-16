Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

