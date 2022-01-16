Applied Genetic Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.74 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

