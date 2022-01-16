AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 48,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.06.

Shares of APP stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock valued at $752,660,657. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

