Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a growth of 100.2% from the December 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ASC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 29,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

