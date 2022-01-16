ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 173 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $251.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average of $255.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

