ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $256.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

