ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

