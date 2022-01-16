ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

