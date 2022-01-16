ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

